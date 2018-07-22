Alternative Media Abandoning Youtube & Moving to REAL.video – Be a Winner & Switch!

1 Shares

Media controlled by liars will continue to generate fake news, and media controlled by truthers will do their best to bring you the truth. Mike Adams if you don’t know him runs a website called Natural News. Like so many other truthers and bloggers, Youtube has removed, punished, censored, and done what they can to stop the truth from flowing. Do you know who owns Youtube and most of your mainstream media outlets? Do some research and then you’ll know why you can change the channel on your television and hear the same script on a different news network.

MAKE THE SWITCH FOR TRUTH! – Over 100 channels and thousands of new videos now available on REAL.video

Thursday, July 19, 2018 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) REAL.video is really taking off! We now have thousands of videos uploaded and live, plus over 100 channels are now active, with more joining by the hour.

There are so many amazing channels to view. Check out:

The Health Freedom Hub

Anti-Corruption123

Foods That Heal You (focused on CBD)

Living Traditions Homestead

David J. Franco (lots of amazing documentaries)

The Health Ranger Report (all the videos banned by YouTube)

SGT Report

Red List News

In the video here, I give you an update and a huge thank you for helping make the launch of REAL.video such an early success. Together, we’re building a platform for freedom of expression, hosting hundreds of videos (and many channels) that YouTube and Facebook have outright banned or shadow banned. Watch my update for an inspiring overview of what we’ve achieved together so far, plus exciting news about what’s yet to come.

Also, spread the word about REAL.video and start embedding these videos into your own web pages. The way we win is to encourage people to move off YouTube, Facebook and other globalist-controlled platforms. Start promoting REAL.video and we’ll keep building more features while attracting thousands more videos and channels.

Our next goal? 100,000 videos by the end of this year. Help us reach that goal!

Watch my full update below:

One big happy family of misinformation, distractions from the truth, and flat out FAKE news! How much press went to the boys in the cave in Asia? Why? Trump in the U.K.? Bill Gates paying off Nigeria’s debt in exchange for mass polio vaccinations. Melinda Gates wanting the people of color to abort their babies without worrying about cost donation $375 million to the cause. Heard it on African news and not American news, because no one wants the truth in the USA. Lies have been the only way to survive, but now there’s a problem…TRUMP!!!!

AFRICA’S ALTERNATIVE NEWS THAT IS FILLED WITH TRUTH, LAUGHTER, AND THE GOD OF T. B. JOSHUA!

Trump the Savior?? Why Trump Is Good for Africa!

The world is controlled and run but secret societies. There is currently a very serious and deadly war going on between the freemason and the globalist illuminati; the two secret societies that control the world. Trump is stranding in the way of the complete domination and control of the world by the NWO globalists, but what does this mean for Africa?

Prayers Answered! OBAMA VISIT TO KENYA UPDATE!

MEDIA BLACKOUT IN USA – THANK YOU !!! to all of who stood with us in prayer against the globalist, demonic agenda that Obama had planned for Kenya. We are happy to report that our prayers were answered and his event in Kenya was very watered down.