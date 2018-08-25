‘Battlefield America The War on the American People’: John Whitehead at RPI Media & War Conference

0 Shares

SS: Rutherford Institute President John Whitehead warns us about the greatest threat to our freedoms and our way of life: an increasingly militarized government at all levels in the United States. Speech is from the Ron Paul Institute’s 2018 Media & War conference on August 18th in Washington, DC.

h/t salvia_d

