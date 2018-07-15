BOMBSHELL: Trump Received SHOCKING Personal Note From Kim Jong Un – This Changes EVERYTHING!

0 Shares

It’s funny how the democrats were constantly attacking Trump for “starting a nuclear war” with North Korea during the first year of his presidency, but every single time Obama refused to deal with the rogue state, they were DEAD SILENT. The left is filled with hypocrites, plain and simple.

Even worse, when Trump actually did the OPPOSITE of what the left claimed he was doing, they found some other reason to be mad at him. He successfully broke down a three generation long silence between North Korea and the USA, by meeting with Kim Jong Un—and not a single leftist media outlet has praised him so far.

Thankfully however, the facts don’t lie—and one massive fact was just shown to the world via Trump’s Twitter account. It appears that President Trump just received a very heartfelt note from Kim Jong Un, promising a very, very bright future. Here’s the letter’s text in full:

Your Excellency Mr. President,

The significant first meeting with Your Excellency and the joint statement that we signed together in Singapore 24 days ago was indeed the start of a meaningful journey.

I deeply appreciate the energetic and extraordinary efforts made by Your Excellency Mr. President for the improvement of relations between the two countries and the faithful implementation of the joint statement.

I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and Your Excellency Mr. President aimed at opening up a future between the DPRK and the U.S. will surely come to fruition.

Wishing that the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr. President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions, I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-U.S. relations will bring our next meeting forward.

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the state of Affairs Commission

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke his silence this week for the first since his historic Singapore Summit with President Trump last month; hailing his new relationship with the United States and saying he has the utmost “confidence” the two nations can work together.

President Trump posted Kim’s personal letter on social media Thursday, saying he just received a “very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!”

It’s absolutely incredible that nobody on the left is talking about this amazing jump in world peace that President Trump has made. It doesn’t matter how many countries he saves, how many crises he averts, or how many Americans he brings out of poverty—the left just wants to see America suffer, and they’re not getting it!



A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

Trump releases Kim Jong Un letter, touts ‘great progress’

