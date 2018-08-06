Corbett Report – Debunking A Century of War Lies

0 Shares

Another excellent video from James Corbett. This one covers some of the key lies & false flag events used to dupe us into supporting, and dying in, the wars and invasions of the wealthy psychopaths in power during the past century.

TRANSCRIPT AND MP3: www.corbettreport.com/warlies/

In the modern age of democracy and volunteer armies, a pretense for war is required to rally the nation around the flag and motivate the public to fight. That is why every major conflict is now accompanied by its own particular bodyguard of lies. From false flag attacks to dehumanization of the “enemy,” here are all the examples you’ll need to help debunk a century of war lies.

h/t DontJoinTheMilitary

