Dave Janda – Restoration of Rule of Law Will Blow Globalist System Apart, Rothschilds & Rockefellers Need to Go Down to Free America

There is a new report by the Inspector General on the DOJ. It is 1.2 million pages (this is not a typo). Congress has copies, and it outlines and proves fraud and criminal activity at the FBI and Department of Justice. It will likely be the foundation that sends many in high office in both departments to jail for their crimes. Radio host Dave Janda says, “You have to understand what the Inspector General’s report is all about. The Inspector General’s report is about the restoration of the rule of law in our country that has been missing for decades. This is why they are so petrified of that report. All these players–low, middle and high–took over the system to the point where the rules of justice could be directed toward their opponents and be blinded to their criminal activity. What scares the living daylights out of this syndicate is the restoration of the rule of law. . . . When there is a full restoration of the rule of law, I believe this is what blows this system apart–this globalist syndicate system.”

Janda also says, “Right now, the good guys are 70% to 80% in control.”

Join Greg Hunter as he talks to Dr. Dave Janda in depth from the Operation Freedom radio show.