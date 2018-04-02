Dr. Jerome Corsi Ph.D. – The Coming Trump Counterattack vs. The Deep State

1 Shares

from Financial Survival Network

Dr. Jerome Corsi Ph.D. joined us again to talk about his new book Killing the Deep State – The Fight to Save President Trump. The level and depth of the corruption and the plan to depose the President is breathtaking in its audacity and its naiveté. Never before in American History has a secret cabal so openly attempted to subvert the will of the electorate. Now they’re on the defensive and we all hope and pray that they’ll finally be exposed for what they are. It’s coming soon to a courthouse near you.

