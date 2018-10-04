Elon Musk: “AI is advancing exponentially…far more dangerous than nukes”

3 Shares

This is a clip from Musk’s interview at SXSW.

Elon seems to be the only one who is talking about the danger of “artificial super intelligence”, other than maybe Joe Rogan/Alex Jones/Sam Harris. He is certainly the only one is his industry being vocal about the issue.

Musk predicted that in a few years self driving cars will be the norm.

The most ominous part where he spoke of the possibility of a second dark age and world war 3. He highlighted the need for off world colonies.

The question is, what has Elon seen that normal people arent permitted to see?

h/t cloudsnacks

Related Posts: If everyone who reads our story, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as $10, you can support the IWB – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. 914 views 914 views

Related Posts: