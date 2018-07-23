GAME ON! JUDGE ORDERS MUELLER TO PUBLICLY NAME 5 WITNESSES GIVEN IMMUNITY… NUNES ASKS TRUMP TO DECLASSIFY ENTIRE FISA

0 Shares

1.) JUDGE ORDERS MUELLER TO PUBLICLY NAME 5 WITNESSES GIVEN IMMUNITY

In a ruling Monday, Judge T.S. Ellis, a Reagan appointee ordered Mueller to publicly name the five witnesses who got immunity–a huge blow to the Special Counsel.

Far-left Politico reported:

A federal judge ruled Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller must make public the identities of five witnesses that his prosecutors have granted immunity in exchange for their testimony at the upcoming criminal trial of former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III gave the order to unseal the witnesses’ identities, as well as a complete list of who is going to be called by prosecutors to testify, at the end of a 30-minute hearing in his Alexandria, Virginia, courtroom that primarily revolved around Manafort’s motion to postpone his case until he’s finished fighting a separate suite of charges brought by Mueller in Washington. Ellis heard arguments on Manafort’s plea for the delay — with the longtime GOP operative seated at the defense table, clean shaven and in his green jail jumpsuit — and said he would release a decision at 2 p.m. For now, potential jurors for Manafort’s Virginia trial are expected to arrive at the federal courthouse on Tuesday, with jury selection set to begin on Wednesday.

2.) NUNeS ASKS TRUMP TO DECLASSIFY ENTIRE FISA

House GOP Intel Committee members asked President Trump last month to declassify the Carter Page FISA docs, in a letter obtained by Fox News’ Catherine Herridge.

Thanks to Judicial Watch, the Carter Page FISA docs were released over the weekend after the watchdog filed a FOIA lawsuit.

Although the documents were dishonestly and heavily redacted, they confirm the FBI and DOJ misled the FISA courts.

Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe and Sally Yates all signed the FISA applications even though Hillary’s fraudulent Russia dossier was used as a pretext to obtain the warrants.

GOP lawmakers led by House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) are asking President Trump to declassify the document.

3) President exploring stripping security clearances of ex-Obama officials…

Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Rice, Hayden, McCabe

President Trump is looking into revoking the security clearances of several top Obama-era intelligence and law enforcement officials, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday, accusing them of having “politicized” or “monetized” their public service.

She made the announcement at Monday’s press briefing, after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called on the president to specifically revoke Trump critic and former CIA Director John Brennan’s clearance.

Sanders said Trump is considering it — and also looking into the clearances for other former officials and Trump critics: former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former CIA Director Michael Hayden (who also worked under President George W. Bush).

