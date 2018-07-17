Ron Paul: The Trump-Putin Summit Was A Success And The Neocons Are Furious!

0 Shares

Presidents Trump and Putin have just concluded a press conference where although there remained some serious points of contention — specifically, Iran — both leaders agreed that their summit was a great start to restoring good relations between the US and Russia. The neocons — on both the Left and Right — are furious. Former CIA chief John Brennan called the meeting “treason.” What are we to make of the meeting? Tune in to today’s Liberty Report:

Looks like the summit has been Ron Paul approved! Rand Paul approved as well!

www.politico.com/story/2018/07/16/rand-paul-trump-putin-russia-725044