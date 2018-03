0 Shares

Google’s AI researcher explains why Facebook is investing billions in AI and how the psychological manipulation works

The problem with Facebook is not *just* the loss of your privacy and the fact that it can be used as a totalitarian panopticon. The more worrying issue, in my opinion, is its use of digital information consumption as a psychological control vector. Time for a thread — François Chollet (@fchollet) March 21, 2018

