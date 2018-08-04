This Country Has Fractured Under The Collusion Of The MSM And The Democrats – Disguised As The Mueller Investigation.

0 Shares

by Ruby Henley

What have we learned from the Mueller Investigation of any legitimate nature, which offers the American people a reason to fracture their own Country? It cannot be put together again, and the citizens of this Country are left holding the pieces in their hands. I am angry and frustrated, there will be no justice for WE THE PEOPLE.

We have been flamed by MSM working in collusion with the Democrats now for how long? Each day some arbitrary headline appears on MSM chosen to further divide those who support President Trump and the Democrats, who will not let go of the ‘Hillary Clinton dream.’

It is not as if the target of the age old Mueller investigation is Al Capone, as they would like for you to believe – it is the President of the United States of America. It is a President, who has done more good for this Country than any President before him…in my opinion.

For instance, Democrats warned that President Trump would make life worse for minorities. Now with the release of new unemployment statistics, we see they have been proven wrong. The president and the Republican Congress have helped minorities make dramatic gains, but you will not see that make the headlines.

President Trump and the Congress have welcomed free-market and pro-liberty economic policies. After a year of reducing regulations, approving a tax cut, and encouraging stricter standards for numerous welfare programs at the state level, the economy is improving.

Why does this outstanding fact not make it into the headlines? It is drowned out by the ongoing MSM Mueller probe headlines. Yes, we know the Russians hack us, we know China hacks us, and we know we hack them, too. Did the Russians elect Donald Trump as President? Did the Russians plant ideas in the heads of Americans to support Donald Trump for President?

The latest on Paul Manafort is he spent millions on his attire. I want to know if any working class American citizen cares what Paul Manafort spent on clothing?

” The testimony was aimed at bolstering the prosecution’s argument that Manafort hid millions of dollars in income from the IRS and used the funds for a lavish lifestyle. The witness accounts were also intended to contradict Manafort’s lawyers, who have signaled they will pin blame for any illegal conduct on his longtime deputy, Rick Gates.

The prosecution’s focus on Manafort’s personal finances — at times laid out in painstaking detail — underscored the vast amount of documents accumulated by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in their case against the longtime political consultant. But it also tried the patience of U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who repeatedly scolded the government’s attorneys for what he said was excessive and unnecessary information.

Ellis, who warned prosecutors against using the word “oligarchs” to describe wealthy Ukrainians, several times admonished them for spending so much time documenting Manafort’s extravagant lifestyle.

It’s not a crime to be wealthy, he noted. And the pejorative term “oligarchs” and evidence of home renovations aren’t necessarily relevant to the charges in question, he added.

“The government doesn’t want to prosecute somebody because they wear nice clothes, do they?” Ellis said amid testimony that Manafort had spent more than $900,000 on clothing from a boutique retailer where he was one of only about 40 clients. “Let’s move on.”

Do they really think WE THE PEOPLE care about these things when we are being overrun by illegal immigrants, as our own freedoms are being eroded daily? We are not the sheep they think we are.

President Trump has been so confused as to what to say next, it is no wonder he has had to make excuses for every statement he has made on all of this.

“Under unrelenting pressure from congressional Republicans, his own advisers and his allies on Fox News, President Trump abruptly reversed course on Tuesday and claimed he had misspoken during a news conference with President Vladimir V. Putin about whether Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump, reading from a script, said he believed the assessment of the United States’ intelligence agencies that Russia had interfered in the campaign after having seemed to have accepted Mr. Putin’s assertion the day before that Russia was not involved.

The misunderstanding, he said, grew out of an unsuccessful attempt to use a double negative when he answered a question about whether he believed Mr. Putin or his intelligence agencies.

“My people came to me,” he said Monday in Helsinki, Finland. “They said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said after talks with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.

But Coats, Bolton, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and the director of the National Security Agency, Paul Nakasone, said Russia was to blame, along with other foreign actors.

Coats said the Russian meddling effort reached into the Kremlin itself. He gave no details.

“Russia has used numerous ways in which they want to influence, through media, social media, through bots, through actors that they hire, through proxies – all of the above, and potentially more,” he said.

“We also know the Russians tried to hack into and steal information from candidates and government officials alike,” Coats said, adding that Russia was not the only country working to undermine American elections.’

President Trump is between a rock and a hard place. Ultimately, it is up to the American people to read between the lines. Do you believe that Donald Trump was put into the Presidency by Russia or by the American people?

Do you believe that President Trump has helped to strengthen the American people?

Do you believe Hillary Clinton is not the President of the United States due to Russian hacking in the 2016 Presidential Election?

You cannot expect to decipher the truth from MSM. I wish I could thank Sarah Sanders for her dignified response to the ongoing harassment by MSM during White House briefings.

Press secretary questioned by CNN correspondent Jim Acosta on if the press is the ‘enemy of the people.’’

“It’s ironic that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric, when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country,” she said.

Sanders also said she has been attacked personally, bringing up the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner where comedian Michelle Wolf mocked her appearance.

“You brought a comedian up to attack my appearance and called me a traitor to my own gender,” she said.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was heckled by Trump supporters at the president’s Florida rally earlier this week, pressed her on rejecting the claim that the press was the “enemy of the people.”

“I appreciate your passion. I share it. I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings,” she replied. “I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his comments clear.”

