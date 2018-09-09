Trump does a 180 on Syria. War is on the horizon

0 Shares

Peter Lavelle analyses the storm cloud of war forming over Syria, and how a domestically boxed in US President Trump may have no other option but to go to war in Syria, so as to survive the remainder of his term.

The Russian military claims that has obtained “irrefutable” data that terrorist groups, including Jabhat an-Nusra, and the White Helmets met in Idlib province on Sunday, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. The militants plotted the final scenarios for the chemical attacks that the Syrian army are expected to make in the cities of Jisr ash-Shugur, Serakab, Taftanaz and Sarmin, in the context of another false flag operation.

The latest posturing from the criminal American military industrial complex is extremely concerning. Having supported the manufactured narrative of the Syrian government’s alleged gassing of its own people, the US and its allies have lost all credibility on these issues. It’s incredible that the American people haven’t revolted over their government’s continued direct support of actual war crimes.

US Military Preparing for “Options” in Syria: Russia has cited its own intelligence saying that Syrian armed groups in Idlib are preparing for a staged chemical provocation, which the West will use to justify a strike against Syrian government forces.

