YouTube censorship RAMPAGE running amok as all the GOOD people keep getting terminated

1 Shares

by: Vicki Batts

(Natural News) YouTube’s mass censorship is still underway, as more conservatives, libertarians and anyone else who stands in the way of the leftist cult from pushing their propaganda are having their channels taken down left and right. YouTube’s unceremonious account terminations seem to be yielding two responses: Horror, from those who understand that this behavior is disgustingly authoritarian — and applause from the useful idiots who erroneously believe that it’s okay to silence dissenting opinions, as long as it fits their political agenda.

In a war of ideals that seemingly comes straight out of 1984, the “Ministry of Truth” is tearing down anyone who dares to disagree with their left-wing dogma — claiming that these accounts are “violating” YouTube’s policies by spreading “misinformation,” among other ridiculous claims. Apparently, telling the truth and advocating for freedom is now “misinformation,” under the leftist scheme to quash their opposition. Many good people have been silenced under the iron curtain of YouTube’s “moderation” efforts.

We’ve seen it before

As George Orwell wrote, “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — for ever.”

That is where we are headed, if corporations like YouTube are allowed to continue their role as acting thought police. Fortunately, there are alternatives to YouTube available, like Real.Video. But the greater problem of YouTube and other social media giants engaging in acts of mass censorship still exists. As SGT Report contends, this is “blatant corporate fascism” at its ugliest, and it simply cannot be ignored any longer.

Earlier in 2018, independent journalist Mike Cernovich revealed that YouTube had taken down his video footage of violent Antifa activists. At the time, Cernovich commented, “YouTube is censoring honest, unedited reporting about ANTIFA’s actions. This can mean only one thing — they endorse far left wing violence.”

Censorship of conservative voices has been going on for a long time. The demonetization and flagging of right-leaning accounts were just the beginning — now we are seeing accounts being terminated without warning or provocation. Even liberals aren’t safe, as Carl Benjamin, also known by his online moniker “Sargon of Akkad,” will tell you. Benjamin, a classical liberal, was locked out of his Google account, and subsequently his YouTube channel. Google, which owns YouTube, gave him a message which said it “looked like it was being used in a way that violates Google’s policies.”

They didn’t even try to pretend that they had proof he violated their terms, they just “suppose” he might have a violation. Benjamin noted at the time that his account had “zero strikes.” He reportedly told Breitbart, “the entire company is riddled with a far-left ideological orthodoxy that has taken hold to a radical degree.”

And, as you might expect, the left-wing media is all but cheering them on. A recent Buzzfeed article described the kinds of content being censored by YouTube as videos that were promoting “hate speech” and “unsafe” content. Seriously?

Who knew living naturally was so controversial?

Apparently the Health Ranger’s video feed, predominantly featuring videos about nutrition, gardening, natural medicine and the like, is “hate speech”to liberals. Newsflash: Just because someone posts something you don’t like or don’t agree with, doesn’t mean you can silence them — not as long as this is still America.

Leftist cult members are using terms like “hate speech,” “fascism,” “white supremacy” and other “four-letter words” to suppress divergent thought. These words, which once had real meaning, have been co-opted by the Left to serve their agenda. They are not fighting against fascism — they are creating it.

Censorship is only the tip of the iceberg, and the manipulation of language (and subsequently, thought) is already underway. What will come next in this vicious circle of suppression and tyranny?

Keep up-to-date on the latest acts of thought control and free speech blunders at YouTubeCensorship.com.

Join REAL.video to be part of the new YouTube alternative, a platform for free speech, launching this July.

Sources for this article include:

SgtReport.com

Breitbart.com