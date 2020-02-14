One In Three Medical Staff At Wuhan Hospital Now Infected With Coronavirus

by Ethan Huff via Natural News

(Natural News) Earlier in the month, we reported on Dr. Li Wenliang, a doctor at Wuhan City Central Hospital who was punished by communist Chinese authorities for warning his colleagues back in December about the impending doom of novel coronavirus. Well, Dr. Li is now dead after contracting coronavirus himself, and about 30 percent of the staff at the hospital where he once worked are now infected as well.

For the “crime” of bravely acting as a whistleblower in the interest of public safety, the late Dr. Li was reprimanded by his bosses and handed a citation by local police. And the irony is that, now, communist Chinese law enforcement is demanding that locals report all movement in and out of Wuhan – the exact opposite of what Dr. Li was told to do – or else face a possible death sentence.

When Dr. Li died from coronavirus, he joined about 600 other Chinese nationals who developed pneumonia-like symptoms from the virus. And his death, besides raising awareness about a very serious problem at Wuhan City Central Hospital, has ignited cries from the local citizenry for more free speech protections for whistleblowers like Dr. Li, whose warning could have saved lives were it not for communist Chinese censorship.

A series of images shared to Twitter depict Dr. Li with various facemasks covering his mouth, as well as one wrapped in barbed wire to represent how his speech about novel coronavirus was silenced by communist Chinese authorities. These artforms aim to invoke change in communist China, which frowns upon truth in favor of lies and deception.

“[Dr. Li’s] portrait has become a symbol of resistance during an extremely difficult time on mainland China, where nearly [one-third] of the country’s population is being held captive in their homes by China’s sprawling security apparatus,” reports Zero Hedge about the movement that’s been ignited by Dr. Li’s passing.

Since it’s becoming clear that Wuhan coronavirus isn’t being effectively contained as some had hoped, it’s time to start thinking beyond containment entirely. To learn more, check out the following Health Ranger Report episode with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger: