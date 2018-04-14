Any Honest Conservative Should Realize Something Is Very Wrong About The Syrian Chemical Attack

1 Shares

Harley Schlanger interviewed on Rogue Money

With everything that transpired in the world of national politics and geo-politics, especially as it pertains to the alleged Syrian chemical gas attack, Harley is here for a very time sensitive update.

Harley says any honest conservative needs to understand that there is something seriously wrong when supposed political opponents on both sides of the isle are urging for air strikes in Syria.

What is really going on with the geo-political events currently gripping Washington an the City of London?

Tune in to the interview in its entirety below to find out: