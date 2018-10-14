Exposing China’s Digital Dystopian Dictatorship

0 Shares

This recent doc by the Australian investigative reporting program Foreign Correspondent is a truly eye-opening and frightening view on what is happening right now regarding Social Credit and digital surveillance in China. 27 min.

Without doubt, governments worldwide will be watching and learning from this. China appears to be rolling it out without fanfare. In the US or Europe it will probably be accompanied with commercial offers and promotions.

h/t Lagavulin

