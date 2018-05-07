About That Missing $21,000,000,000,000: It May Be Significantly More Than That

1 Shares

Max Keiser, Stacy Herbert & David DeGraw discuss the missing money on Changemaker Media

According to the Department of Defense Inspector General and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, $21 Trillion in Taxpayer Funding Is Unaccounted For.

As unbelievable and absurd as that sounds, the actual total of unaccounted for money at the Pentagon is most likely significantly more than $21 trillion.

To help people comprehend the scale of this, $1 Trillion is $1000 Billion. This means that $21,000 Billion in taxpayer money has gone missing.

The First ever “full-scope audit” of the Pentagon is presently underway.

For much more info, please read:

War Profiteers Vs. The People of the United States – Opening Statement

This is the first part in a series of investigative reports on how the National “Security” State and Global Private Military Companies violate the U.S. Constitution, rob trillions of taxpayer dollars from the American People and fuel terrorism worldwide.

changemaker.media/feature/war…

How $21 Trillion In Tax Money Disappeared #AuditThePentagon

Another mind-blowing Department of Defense Inspector General (DOD IG) report. The following are highlights from the DOD IG “Summary of DOD Office of the Inspector General Audits of Financial Management”

changemaker.media/feature/how…