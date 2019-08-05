Hong Kong Situation Is Collapsing As We Speak, China’s Invasion “Is Hours Away”

by Spanish_guy

The riots are unprecedented in their scale:

Police stations are being set on fire across Hong Kong:

Major roads are being blocked:

Civil conflict is escalating

Police shooting protesters from Police HQ

China is preparing a massive invasion:
twitter.com/i/web/status/1158359282380955650

INVASION IS ONLY “HOURS AWAY”

twitter.com/Jkylebass/status/1158380203766403075

He deleted the twitter post, which said:

Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
I’ve been told – chinese PLA army building on the HK border in Shenzhen. It’s only hours before they invade HK. Good People of HK need to be prepared for a massive change in their freedoms. #HKexit #china #NoExtraditionToChina

+ THERE IS A CAPITAL FLIGHT RIGHT NOW FROM BOTH CHINA AND HONG KONG, MARKETS ARE COLLAPSING, TRUMP THREATENS CHINA WITH MORE TARIFFS.

Get ready, the world is entering in a very dangerous phase.

Live stream from HK

 

 

 

1,150 views