Hong Kong Situation Is Collapsing As We Speak, China’s Invasion “Is Hours Away”

by Spanish_guy
The riots are unprecedented in their scale:
Police stations are being set on fire across Hong Kong:
A video circulating online on Monday shows protesters throwing apparent Molotov cocktails into a police station, causing fires next to parked police vehicles.t.co/kmLJLFCnSX #HongKong #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/Bgz7WsjVHd
— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 5, 2019
Major roads are being blocked:
#HKStrike: Protesters block a main road in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district during a citywide strike #HongKongProtests #香港 pic.twitter.com/dSQl24jKwD
— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 5, 2019
VIDEO: 🇭🇰 Pro-democracy protesters block Harcourt Road near key government offices in Hong Kong. #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/sDy71JorJU
— AFP news agency (@AFP) August 5, 2019
Civil conflict is escalating
BREAKING – Fighting has broken out at North Point between Protesters and local residents. #HongKongProtests #HongKong pic.twitter.com/6MarDFjeAP
— Michael Zhang 張雨軒 (@YuxuanMichael) August 5, 2019
Police shooting protesters from Police HQ
#HongKong Uf no se cómo acabará esto.
La policía sitiada en la comisaría dispara desde las ventanas. pic.twitter.com/5m9u40KiaJ
— BolsaAccion (@BolsaAccion) August 5, 2019
China is preparing a massive invasion:
INVASION IS ONLY “HOURS AWAY”
He deleted the twitter post, which said:
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
I’ve been told – chinese PLA army building on the HK border in Shenzhen. It’s only hours before they invade HK. Good People of HK need to be prepared for a massive change in their freedoms. #HKexit #china #NoExtraditionToChina
+ THERE IS A CAPITAL FLIGHT RIGHT NOW FROM BOTH CHINA AND HONG KONG, MARKETS ARE COLLAPSING, TRUMP THREATENS CHINA WITH MORE TARIFFS.
Get ready, the world is entering in a very dangerous phase.
Live stream from HK