Hong Kong Situation Is Collapsing As We Speak, China’s Invasion “Is Hours Away”

0 Shares

by Spanish_guy

The riots are unprecedented in their scale:

Police stations are being set on fire across Hong Kong:



A video circulating online on Monday shows protesters throwing apparent Molotov cocktails into a police station, causing fires next to parked police vehicles.t.co/kmLJLFCnSX #HongKong #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/Bgz7WsjVHd — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 5, 2019

Major roads are being blocked:

#HKStrike: Protesters block a main road in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district during a citywide strike #HongKongProtests #香港 pic.twitter.com/dSQl24jKwD — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 5, 2019

VIDEO: 🇭🇰 Pro-democracy protesters block Harcourt Road near key government offices in Hong Kong. #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/sDy71JorJU — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 5, 2019

Civil conflict is escalating

BREAKING – Fighting has broken out at North Point between Protesters and local residents. #HongKongProtests #HongKong pic.twitter.com/6MarDFjeAP — Michael Zhang 張雨軒 (@YuxuanMichael) August 5, 2019

Police shooting protesters from Police HQ

#HongKong Uf no se cómo acabará esto.

La policía sitiada en la comisaría dispara desde las ventanas. pic.twitter.com/5m9u40KiaJ — BolsaAccion (@BolsaAccion) August 5, 2019

China is preparing a massive invasion:

twitter.com/i/web/status/1158359282380955650

INVASION IS ONLY “HOURS AWAY”



twitter.com/Jkylebass/status/1158380203766403075

He deleted the twitter post, which said:

Kyle Bass

@Jkylebass

I’ve been told – chinese PLA army building on the HK border in Shenzhen. It’s only hours before they invade HK. Good People of HK need to be prepared for a massive change in their freedoms. #HKexit #china #NoExtraditionToChina

+ THERE IS A CAPITAL FLIGHT RIGHT NOW FROM BOTH CHINA AND HONG KONG, MARKETS ARE COLLAPSING, TRUMP THREATENS CHINA WITH MORE TARIFFS.

Get ready, the world is entering in a very dangerous phase.

Live stream from HK

1,150 views