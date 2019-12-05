Oliver Stone has released two documentaries about Ukraine.

by smurfin101

The first one was covering the US backed coup in Ukraine that took place around 2014 (which involved Hillary’s state department). His newest one is the events after that. This is the side of the story that the dems don’t want getting out.

Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story – Full Documentary by Oliver Stone (Original English version) from Sott.net on Vimeo.

Ukraine on fire

Revealing Ukraine (Via Amazon Video)

I can’t find a free version of the second one yet.

Everyone needs to watch both of these though. All of the events related to Ukraine that have been happening will make wayyyyyyyyyy more sense. You will see why the dems have been trying so hard to cover this up and to distract from their own wrongdoing by blaming the strawman as usual.