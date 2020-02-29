Rudy Giuliani – $5.3 Billion in Ukrainian Foreign Aid Missing! (Interview with a Ukrainian government official covering breaking new evidence)

The Democrats just tried to impeach The President accusing him of trying to abuse his power to ask for an investigation he didn’t really want. This video interview covers just some of the known money laundering going on during the Obama administration through Ukraine while Joe Biden was the point man in Ukraine.

If all of this evidence is true, and so far there is too much objective substantial evidence to say it’s not, President Trump will not only be totally vindicated, but Biden is going to be charged at some point.

h/t Theeeantifeminist