Alex Jones Was Only Phase 1 Of The PLAN – It Is Really About You And Me – Being Speechless.

by Ruby Henley

We have been witnessing the attempts to silence conservative voices and alternative media, so it was no surprise that Alex Jones and InfoWars were shut down by Apple, Facebook and YouTube in an orchestrated attack.

That reminds me, there was an orchestrated on Conservatives when the Democrats decided to disrupt the confirmation hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court – the highest body of law in the land.

The latest news in the Alex Jones’ saga is Alex expresses thanks for the censoring as his newsletter subscriptions saw 5.6 million new subscribers in just 48 hours. Whoa…this gives me hope.

Alex Jones know the score and the gravity of his suffering, and he is telling his supporters to ‘never surrender’ after the tech giants removed his content, explaining that he’s being made a ‘sacrificial lamb’ for a wider attack on free speech.

This is the bottom line, and I was just wondering what the environment for Conservative Christians will be like if we cannot speak freely? I am a very outgoing and verbal person, so I would cease to be me. I would become depressed and withdrawn, moving myself more into books…if they are not burned. I would stop writing, so I would pull away from the Internet.

But what about those on the other side – the Democrats, the Deep State, and the Satanists? Nothing would change for them, except they would become more powerful. The environment would become Godless.

As far as the United States of America, it would cease to exist, as the borders would open, we would open up to Agenda 30 of which John Podesta is a major organizer. I don’t think some people realize that President Trump is all that stands between us and the scenario I am speaking of.

This may sound crazy, but the Democrats would in time become cyborgs. AI is the merger of human and machine. In order to become a cyborg, you must be the master of the Internet. The group of humans who have access to the Internet and a voice to speak and write will become AI Intelligence. AI intelligence will be masters over human beings.

Did I get too far out there for you? Sorry, I tend to voice my innermost thoughts – even if they are not popular. If I am silenced, I will no longer be me.

At this point in time, Democratic senators are saying they ought to restrict Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Matt Drudge, the President himself. This is beyond what Russia does, what China does – the timing is perfect – ahead of the election.

Jones says, Infowars has had the highest traffic it’s ever had – 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours. In my opinion, I see these people as supporters of President Trump, and this means he is a force to be reckoned with.

Jones goes on to say, “We’ve never had this much people signing up for our news letter, podcast, video feeds, they’re all hitting subscribe, subscribe, subscribe. This is good for me but not good for the free internet. We knew this was coming. They tried to break all the Republicans, persecute people. Trump broke through their bullying and lies. We stood beside him, and now they want to take out the press from under him, and they want to use me as the distorted poster child to do it. They think you’re weak.”

This is a very powerful and intuitive message from Alex Jones, and he proves he knows exactly what is going on.

Technology is feeding the brains of human beings and vice versa. If there are no voices of truth on the Internet to feed the coming AI intelligence, we are looking at a future filled with terror.

The following is surprising, but; nevertheless, it is true –

“The UK-based Index on Censorship organization has slammed Big Tech’s banning of Infowars, releasing a statement asserting that all “provocative” speech should be protected.

Infowars was banned on numerous platforms starting Sunday night in a coordinated purge, including YouTube, Facebook, Apple, Spotify, Pinterest, MailChimp and even Disqus.

The Index on Censorship, which is chaired by award-winning London Times journalist David Aaronovitch, released a statement decrying the ban.”

This is definitely good news for all of us.

QUOTE – Banning and silencing Jones is setting a dangerous precedent reminiscent of Nazi Germany. As RT continued to point out, the First Amendment to the US Constitution says that Congress shall make no law “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” There is no “hate speech” exemption, either. In fact, hate speech is not even a legal category in the US. However, instead of demanding freedom for everyone, a chorus of voices all too glad Jones was purged immediately chimed up to argue that Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, and Spotify are private companies and this does not apply to them.

Civil rights activists such as the ACLU have argued that social media platforms amount to a “designated public forum” in cases where government officials tried to avail themselves of blocking, muting, and other functions put forth by Big Tech as a way to police “toxicity” on their platforms.

“When the government designates social media a public forum, the First Amendment prohibits it from limiting the discourse based on viewpoint,” the ACLU said in a brief submitted last year in a case before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia. “When a government actor bans critics from speaking in a forum, it silences and chills dissent, warps the public conversation, and skews public perception,” the ACLU brief went on.

if social media platforms are a “designated public forum”that government is not allowed to exclude people from on First Amendment grounds, how is it OK for corporations that operate these platforms to do so? Or is chilling dissent, warping conversation and skewing perception only bad when a government actor does it, thereby creating a legal system in which the what is irrelevant, and the only thing that matters is who/whom? –RT

“The things that are going to be blocked are not going to be fake stories. The things that are going to be blocked and censored, the things they are going to keep from people is going to be stuff they just don’t want you to focus on or know about.” – Melissa Dykes

END OF QUOTE

Whether you like @RealAlexJones and Infowars or not, he is undeniably the victim today of collusion by the big tech giants. What price free speech? t.co/DWroGYaWvk — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2018



Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov and Republican strategist Matt Braynard debate censorship by big tech companies such as Apple and Twitter.

In conclusion, we do not know who will be censored next. Hopefully, the Conservatives will not go quietly into the night. In addition, we may see President Trump become more popular due to this battle. Hope for the best – be ready for the worst.

