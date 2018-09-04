U.S. Is Funding and Backing Al Qaeda in Yemen

0 Shares

Once again the U.S. government is supporting and funding Al Qaeda fighters, this time in Yemen. It is something we have seen before in Libya and Syria. So why does this continue to happen? Is it because the “War on Terror” is just a farce and is never meant to be won?

h/t magenta_placenta

