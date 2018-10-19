Senator Rand Paul: “Soros paid protester arrested. Same group operates inside congressional office buildings. Are democrats paying to incite violence?”

0 Shares

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The liberal group American Bridge 21st Century announced Wednesday night that it had fired one of its operatives a day after he was arrested and accused of battery against the female campaign manager for Nevada GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.

In a statement, American Bridge said that Mike Stark had been relieved of his duties “effective immediately.”

American Bridge was founded in November 2010 by David Brock, who also founded liberal watchdog group Media Matters. The group’s largest donor is liberal billionaire George Soros, who contributed more than $2 million between 2015 and 2016. Soros is still involved with the group, most recently donating $300,000 in February, and $80,000 last year.

Stark, 50, was arrested by Las Vegas city marshals Tuesday evening after 31-year-old Kristin Davison said he grabbed and twisted her arm, refusing to let go.

www.foxnews.com/politics/soros-backed-group-fires-operative-after-arrest-over-alleged-battery-against-gop-campaign-manager

Soros paid protester arrested. Same group operates inside congressional office buildings. Are democrats paying to incite violence? t.co/5XzLmqpvzs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 18, 2018

Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs?

BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source! pic.twitter.com/5pEByiGkkN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2018

Soros funds Maddox PAC 200,000$

Infamous billionaire backer of liberal political causes George Soros on Monday directly dumped $200,000 into a group of Tuscaloosa PACs that has been Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox’s biggest contributor.

My wife initially supported Maddox. Recently he is showing his true colors.

She is back to Kay Ivey now.

yellowhammernews.com/george-soros-dumps-200000-into-group-of-pacs-backing-maddox/

Clash between the Defense Minister and Foreign Minister of Greece about the involvement of Soros

Not sure if you have heard about what is going on in Greece right now, but after a big clash between the Foreign Minister and the Defence Minister during the cabinet yesteday, the Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias resigned, as the Defense Minister Panos Kammenos accused him of mismanaging secret ministry funds and being a man of billionaire financier George Soros.

It all started with the Prespes agreement but it went further as they both accused each other for mismanaging of the secret funds of their ministries, with Kammenos claiming that Kotzias accepted 50 million from Soros, in order to push the Prespes agreement.

PM Alexis Tsipras accepted the resignation and now he is also the Foreign Minister (which brought a lot of laughing here as his english is really bad).

BTW FYROM parliament probably wont confirm the name and the constitution changes of the Prespes Agreement and also the Greek Parliament doesnt seem to pass it either.

www.ekathimerini.com/233727/article/ekathimerini/news/greek-foreign-minister-nikos-kotzias-submits-resignation

www.euractiv.com/section/enlargement/news/greek-fm-resigns-tsipras-to-finalise-macedonia-deal-personally/

Related Posts: If everyone who reads our story, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as $10, you can support the IWB – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. 1,011 views 1,011 views

Related Posts: